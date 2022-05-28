festival

iFest changes locations from Discovery Green after NRA protests take over

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 9am - May 28, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Festival USA is hosting a Day of Unity on Saturday on the steps of City Hall until 9 p.m.

On Friday, Discovery Green announced that it would be canceling the festival set due to security concerns stemming from protests surrounding the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the subsequent gun convention in Houston.

iFest USA, regarded as the official celebration of multiculturalism and diversity, announced on Saturday morning that the festival will continue at City Hall at the Hermann Square Reflection Pond.

The festival promotes learning, and information, in support of peace, love, and friendship. The festival showcases exhibits and performances from representatives of diverse nationalities.

iFest USA said in a press release:

Our city and state have been riveted by the impact of the horrific massive shooting at a Texas elementary school that took the lives of 19 young boys and girls while in school along with 2 teachers and not to mention the many that were also injured; adding to a gruesome series of mass killings in America. As pause to reflect on the two-year anniversary of George Floyd Killing, who was also a native Houstonian, all too frequent and yet in our home state. The alarm has been sounded and the bells are ringing for the need for Unity and Reconciliation.

"The Nation's Official Celebration Of Multiculturalism And Diversity --Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month & THE UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AND CULTURAL ORGANIZATION"

As we all face a global human crisis, we are reminded every day of how our fates are interconnected. If one neighbor, family member, friend, or country is not safe, then none of us are safe. We learned that our well-being and safety are linked to what happens next door. Indeed, sustaining peace can only be achieved if we learn to live and accept one another and embrace our differences.

This reckoning with the current state of things has been met by The International Festival USA with a sustained moment of solidarity and community in a time when unity seems to be in a short production.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfestivalprotestgun violencenradiscovery green
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FESTIVAL
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
ACL Fest finally drops anticipated 2022 music lineup and 3-day tickets
Art Bike Festival rolls into town as new spin on Art Car Parade
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
TOP STORIES
Timeline breaks down Uvalde school massacre
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Here's your holiday weekend forecast
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
Show More
2 dead and at least 2 injured in wrong-way crash, Pasadena PD says
1 man dead after shooting in SW Houston, HPD says
Coast Guard rescues man from sinking boat in Clear Lake
81-year-old man last seen in SE Houston, HPD says
San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims
More TOP STORIES News