iFest changes locations from Discovery Green after NRA protests take over

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Festival USA is hosting a Day of Unity on Saturday on the steps of City Hall until 9 p.m.On Friday, Discovery Green announced that it would be canceling the festival set due to security concerns stemming from protests surrounding the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the subsequent gun convention in Houston.iFest USA, regarded as the official celebration of multiculturalism and diversity, announced on Saturday morning that the festival will continue at City Hall at the Hermann Square Reflection Pond.The festival promotes learning, and information, in support of peace, love, and friendship. The festival showcases exhibits and performances from representatives of diverse nationalities.iFest USA said in a press release: