Viet Cultural Fest pays homage to the Year of the Dragon in this year's event at NRG Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Viet Cultural Fest (VCF) is returning to the NRG Center for the third year on Saturday. According to organizers, it is the largest Vietnamese festival in Texas.

The one-day cultural festival was created in 2019 by the Vietnamese Culture and Science Association or VCSA. It returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme pays homage to the Year of the Dragon, mainly around the folktale about the "Dragon and Fairy" (Lac Long Quan and Au Co). It is believed that the dragon prince married the fairy princess, who then birthed the first 100 people of Vietnam.

"From those 100 people came the 54 tribes of Vietnam, and you'll get to see that story represented in a skit and a set with more than 100 costumes. We'll get to see a more historical and diverse representation of the communities in Vietnam from all three regions in the north, central, and south," Christine Tran, the festival's public relations lead, said.

They expect more than 15,000 guests in attendance to participate in food-eating contests, engaging activities, cultural performances, and more.

VCF will also feature numerous food booths, health screenings, civic education opportunities, community partner booths, and displays from Vietnamese-owned businesses.

The program will conclude with the Miss Teen Viet Cultural Fest 2024. This year, 19 contestants will compete in a photoshoot, their áo dài (Vietnamese dress), interviews, and on-stage Q &A. ABC13's Rosie Nguyen will be one of the emcees for the pageant.

Tran explained that the festival's timing coincides with the mid-autumn celebration in Vietnamese culture.

"The Vietnamese community is very close-knit. But we also want others to learn and share in what makes us who we are," Tran said. "No matter if you're Vietnamese American or not, we want everyone of all ages to be able to share, enjoy, and celebrate these festivities with us."

The Viet Cultural Fest will take place in Hall E from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online for $10 or at the door for $15. Parking at the NRG Center will cost $20 per car.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Viet Cultural Fest website.

For stories on Houston's diverse communities, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.