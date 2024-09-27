Explore fire trucks and helicopters for free Saturday at Typhoon Texas Waterpark

The ninth annual Katy Area Safety Festival will take over Typhoon Texas Waterpark on Saturday.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, helicopters, fire trucks and dozens of law enforcement vehicles will converge in Katy for some free family fun.

The ninth annual Katy Area Safety Fest will welcome visitors at its new home, Typhoon Texas Waterpark, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Assistant Chief Johnny Mitchell with Community Volunteer Fire Department said visitors can learn essential safety skills from professionals in a fun, hands-on environment.

Visitors will find a variety of booths and vehicles from nearly 30 agencies at this year's festival.

The Cody Stephens Foundation will also offer free heart screenings to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Free screenings are limited to the first 100 participants. After that, each screening will be $20.

Families taking part in the festival can also learn CPR, Stop the Bleed and other life-saving tips. There will also be prizes and giveaways throughout the event.

Admission is free, and tickets are not required to attend.

To learn more, visit KatyAreaSafetyFest.org. Typhoon Texas Waterpark is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, in Katy.

