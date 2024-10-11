Biggest Filipino festival in the south returning to Sugar Land next weekend

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Australia's hottest new girl groups is headed to Sugar Land next weekend for a big festival with international flair.

The Filipina trio H3rizon will headline the 2024 Houston Filipino Street Festival at Constellation Field on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The festival will run from 12-7 p.m. Kids ages 7 and under are free.

Click here for tickets to the Houston Filipino Street Festival

Clarissa Salazar, president of Filipino Young Professionals of Houston, said the event draws thousands of visitors from across the U.S., and is the biggest festival of its kind in the south.

"It's great that we're able to bring in so many people to share the rich culture of the Philippines," Salazar said.

In addition to live performances and dancing, the festival boasts a children's area and more than 60 vendors.

This year's festival raffle will feature 10 prizes, including a trip to the Philippines.

Chief among the experiences at this festival is the food, allowing visitors to try the traditional lechon, a spit-roasted suckling pig, slow cooked over open coals.

The festival also has three eating contests: lumpia (fried egg rolls), balut (fertilized duck embryos, a delicacy in the Philippines), and Halo-Halo.

"(Halo-Halo) is my personal favorite. It's basically just shaved ice, condensed milk, regular milk, flan, sweet beans, ice cream... basically anything that you can put in a dessert, it's got to be in there," Salazar said.

Proceeds from the Houston Filipino Street Festival help fund scholarships for deserving students, with three $2,000 scholarships being awarded this year.

Salazar said the festival, which is presented in English, is a chance for people of all walks of life to celebrate.

"We welcome everybody who's interested just in learning about our rich culture, and just wants to have a great time," she said.

Constellation Field is located at 1 Stadium Dr., in Sugar Land. Parking is free.

ABC13 is proud to serve as official media partner of the 2024 Houston Filipino Street Festival.

See more: ABC13 Community Calendar | Submit your events for free