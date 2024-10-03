Islamic Arts Festival arrives at University of Houston for 2-day cultural event in November

Islamic artists from around the globe will come to the University of Houston for two days dedicated to celebrating the diversity and richness of Islamic visual and performing arts, spoken word, film, and more.

Islamic artists from around the globe will come to the University of Houston for two days dedicated to celebrating the diversity and richness of Islamic visual and performing arts, spoken word, film, and more.

Islamic artists from around the globe will come to the University of Houston for two days dedicated to celebrating the diversity and richness of Islamic visual and performing arts, spoken word, film, and more.

Islamic artists from around the globe will come to the University of Houston for two days dedicated to celebrating the diversity and richness of Islamic visual and performing arts, spoken word, film, and more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 11th annual Islamic Arts Festival is coming up in November.

Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin joined the ABC13 newscast on Monday morning to give a preview of the event.

Islamic artists from around the globe will come to Houston for two days dedicated to celebrating the diversity and richness of Islamic visual and performing arts, spoken word, film, and more. This one-of-a-kind cultural event is expected to bring together hundreds of Houstonians at the University of Houston, and it's free to attend!

Dr. Azimuddin also said cultural food will be available for people to enjoy. He emphasized how he believes culture and art can bridge different communities, help people learn about their similarities, and respect their differences. Plus, there's no better place to host a cultural event than the nation's most diverse city.

The Islamic Arts Festival will be held from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10 at the University of Houston's Student Center South. The community is invited to attend.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.