Inbound mainlanes of 1-45 reopen at North Main after man hit and killed, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The inbound mainlanes of I-45 reopened Friday morning at North Main after Houston police say a man was killed by a vehicle that hit him.

It happened inbound at Paxton just north of downtown.

Houston police say the man was walking along the freeway when he stepped out into oncoming traffic.

The driver who hit him stayed at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication, according to police.

All southbound mainlanes, including the feeder, were closed for several hours but have now reopened.