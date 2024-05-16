13 Alert Traffic: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 90 in east Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All eastbound lanes of Highway 90 are shut down near Sheldon Road in east Harris County while officials investigate a deadly wreck.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information is that a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 2000 block of the Crosby Freeway. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at the Sheldon Road exit. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

