Update expected today on hotly-debated downtown Houston I-45 expansion project

The update comes after Houstonians rallied over the weekend for the city to designate the White Oak Bayou trail system as a park, which could complicate the project's plans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An update is expected today on the progress of the massive I-45 expansion project.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to speak on where the North Houston Highway Improvement Project stands as community leaders continue their effort to stop construction.

A press conference is scheduled at City Hall at 11 a.m.

The project will cost $10 billion, and those fighting it think the key to stopping the freeway expansion rests along White Oak Bayou.

Over the weekend, Houstonians impacted by the project held a rally on the bayou.

They believe if the city were to designate the entire White Oak Bayou trail system as a city park, that would force TxDOT to make changes to the plan.

Right now, only portions of White Oak Bayou are considered parks.

The project will see lanes of I-45 re-routed to flow alongside I-10, and the expansion of traffic lanes in the area.

Community leaders say the project will take away an important green space in the city.

"We are understanding that the federal government has specific guidelines, and if there is an actual park that is in a city, then that changes the way a freeway can be built," City councilmember Letitia Plummer said.

Community members created a petition asking the city to make White Oak Bayou Greenway a park.

