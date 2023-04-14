WATCH LIVE

All mainlanes of I-10 WB at I-45 closed this weekend for repairs on Hogan Street Bridge

Friday, April 14, 2023 2:21PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have weekend plans in downtown Houston this weekend? You may want to add to your drive time because construction on the Hogan Street Bridge is prompting closures.

All mainlanes of I-10 westbound at I-45 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. so workers can repair the bridge.

Drivers will be detoured onto I-45 northbound and should exit at North Main, then take a U-turn to get back onto I-10.

Not to worry. The freeway will reopen in time for Monday morning's rush.

As for the bridge, it is closed in both directions until further notice.

