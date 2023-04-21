130 Hyde Elementary School students and staff absent Thursday amid suspected outbreak

Clear Creek ISD is closing Hyde Elementary School in League City on Friday to deep clean classrooms in the midst of an apparent outbreak.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City elementary school campus has been forced to enter the weekend a day earlier in the midst of what district officials call a "gastrointestinal illness outbreak."

Hyde Elementary School, which is located along FM-518 at Columbia Memorial Parkway, is using a closure on Friday to perform a deep cleaning of classrooms and facilities in accordance with CDC guidelines, a Clear Creek ISD representative said.

School officials suspected a spreading illness after 130 students and staff were absent on Thursday. The school's student population is 671.

CCISD is also working with the Galveston County Health Department to look into the outbreak, but the district said it hasn't seen significant absences at other schools.

The district expects the school will reopen on Monday, April 24.

Clear Creek ISD urged any students who have symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea or stomach pain to stay home until they are symptom free for 24 hours.