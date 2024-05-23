Only 2 HISD campuses closed as all students returned to class, district says

Students at damaged schools or campuses without power will be bused to schools that are repaired and have power, HISD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All Houston ISD students returned to class Thursday, with only two campuses closed in the aftermath of a deadly storm that hit exactly one week ago, the district told ABC13 in an update.

According to HISD, "crews were able to power up and cool additional campuses by 6p last night (Wednesday). As a result, only Field ES and Benbrook ES were not able to serve any students today. Field students are being served at Travis and Love Elementary Schools. Benbrook Students are being served in a designated area at Clifton MS. Sinclair ES is serving students in the primary building. Students typically served in temporary buildings at Sinclair are being served at Oak Forest ES."

HISD sent out an email Wednesday afternoon, saying that class is on for all students Thursday, even though at the time, more than a dozen schools still didn't have power.

The power had since returned for Sinclair and Field elementary schools, but it was unclear if power was back at all of the schools.

The email sent out asked parents to drop off their students as usual. The district said they'd then bus the students to another school that does have power.

However, the email at the time was vague and didn't tell parents which schools those would be.

Parent Jamie Boehm found out late Wednesday night the power returned at the school her 5-year-old son attends, but says she feels for the parents who may not know which campus their child will actually end up at during the day.

"You want to know way more in advance than this late at night where your child's going to be, who's going to be caring with them, are they going to have their classmates with them?" Boehm told ABC13.

"That's a safety issue," she continued. "You haven't had students sign permission slips to go on those buses. Parents don't know where their students are going."

ABC13 reached out to HISD again to see if the district would provide information notifying parents if their child would not be attending school at their normal location.

