Lamar CISD confirms at-large suspect in domestic violence case prompted 2 school closures

ABC13 learned Lamar CISD closed two of its schools two days in a row because of a man wanted in a domestic violence case, according to authorities.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- After days of asking questions, ABC13 learned the reason two Lamar CISD schools closed earlier this week was because of a wanted man. As of Thursday, the suspect is still on the run, prompting a larger police presence at both campuses on the last day of school.

According to an LCISD spokesperson, the district was informed over the weekend by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office (FBCSO) of a domestic violence incident involving a "member of their school community."

Although there was not any threat made against any Lamar CISD campus, student, or staff, the spokesperson said they decided to close Gray Elementary and Randle High on Tuesday and Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. They said the reasons are due to an active police investigation and an unaccounted suspect who is considered "violent and dangerous."

LCISD would not answer questions about whether the suspect has children that attend Gray Elementary or Randle High due to victim protection.

Some parents feel the district's vague messaging has been confusing. One mother, who asked not to share her name, said she opted to keep her child home Thursday due to safety concerns.

"I wasn't going to chance it, not on the last day of school that's a half day anyway," she said. "I understand there needs to be some level of discreetness due to the sensitivity of the situation. But we need to know if they are safe in school. We're kind of stuck in limbo and now, parents are having to make tough choices. Do I go to work? Do I stay home with my child?"

FBCSO said they conducted an investigation on Sunday in the 7300 block of Powerline Road, which is right next to Gray Elementary. Through that investigation, they identified the suspect as Jaime Ediel Buentello, 33, of Rosenberg.

Buentello now has an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. FBCSO said they are working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force to find him but did not respond to requests for further elaboration on the allegations against Buentello.

If you have information about Buentello's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477). Your information can remain anonymous.

