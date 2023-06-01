WATCH LIVE

How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be?

ByTravis Herzog, David Tillman, Rachel Briers, Kevin Roth, Elita Loresca, and Elyse Smith KTRK logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 6:00AM

The federal agency announced its forecast of 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine becoming hurricanes and one to four powering into major hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph. Normal is 14 named storms, with seven becoming hurricanes and three of them major hurricanes.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 (although storms have been known to form before the start of the season).

