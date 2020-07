How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Pet food, leashes, crates, medications

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane season is here, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you'll also want to make sure you have gloves, masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and soap, especially if you need to go to a public shelter.During Hurricane Harvey many pet owners didn't know what to do with their furry family members. You can find the list of things you'll need to keep your pet safe during a storm here. For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website