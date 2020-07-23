ABC13 hurricane guide

How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane season is here, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.

A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:

  • Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medications
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
  • Pet food, leashes, crates, medications


Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you'll also want to make sure you have gloves, masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and soap, especially if you need to go to a public shelter.

During Hurricane Harvey many pet owners didn't know what to do with their furry family members. You can find the list of things you'll need to keep your pet safe during a storm here.

You can stay weather aware by checking our tropical update page here.

For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

Click here for your ABC13 Hurricane Guide
