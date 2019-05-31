Pets & Animals

How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit

By
With hurricane season officially underway, we must all prepare ahead of a storm, pets included.

If you have a pet, you may want to plan ahead for some things you may need in case of an emergency.

1. Get a rescue alert sticker to place on your window in case your pets have to be left behind. The sticker will alert rescuers.

2. Choose your designated caregivers ahead of time or choose a safe haven to take your pets. You can also ask your veterinarian for a list of preferred boarding kennels and facilities.

3. Make sure you have food and water for at least five days.

4. Keep medications and medical records stored in a water proof container.

5. Make sure you have leashes, collars, harnesses, garbage bags and a litter box if you have a cat.

6. Keep a current photo of you and your pet in case you become separated.

7. The ASPCA strongly recommends microchipping your pet for a more permanent form of identification.

It's also recommended to have a first aid pet kit, which should include nonstick bandages and adhesive tape along with everything else you'd put in a human first aid kit.

