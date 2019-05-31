How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit

With hurricane season officially underway, we must all prepare ahead of a storm, pets included.If you have a pet, you may want to plan ahead for some things you may need in case of an emergency.Get a rescue alert sticker to place on your window in case your pets have to be left behind. The sticker will alert rescuers.Choose your designated caregivers ahead of time or choose a safe haven to take your pets. You can also ask your veterinarian for a list of preferred boarding kennels and facilities.Make sure you have food and water for at least five days.Keep medications and medical records stored in a water proof container.Make sure you have leashes, collars, harnesses, garbage bags and a litter box if you have a cat.Keep a current photo of you and your pet in case you become separated.The ASPCA strongly recommends microchipping your pet for a more permanent form of identification.It's also recommended to have a first aid pet kit, which should include nonstick bandages and adhesive tape along with everything else you'd put in a human first aid kit.