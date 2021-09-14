Residents in these communities urged to stay home due to road hazards

CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD

There have been reports of trees and power lines down. Do not go near downed lines even if they appear de-energized. Stay away from anything touching downed lines such as tree limbs, vehicles, puddles, etc. Do not drive on roadways unless it is absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/ZCqeJZUULc — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) September 14, 2021

MISSOURI CITY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Precinct 3 Crews are out early this morning clearing the road way of multiple down trees and debris!



If you MUST get out on the roads early this morning please drive slow and with extreme caution as our crews work to keep the roads safe for you! pic.twitter.com/gJnJfySKBU — James Noack (@jamesnoack) September 14, 2021

CITY OF PEARLAND

Tuesday, Sept. 14 @ 7:30 AM

The worst of the storm has passed and the shelter in place has been lifted. Be careful when getting out to survey any damage. Report any non-emergency damage to the City by calling 281.997.4100 pic.twitter.com/iMlKcHnXfX — City of Pearland (@COPearland) September 14, 2021

CITY OF SUGAR LAND

Nicholas moving through our area. Storm causing heavy rainfall, high winds, widespread power outages. Blown transformers, downed power lines remain hazard. Stay home and off the streets as storm passes through SL next several hours. Real-time Traffic @ https://t.co/FgFVQaJoQ2 — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) September 14, 2021

