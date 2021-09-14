road safety

Residents in these communities urged to stay home due to road hazards

Some communities have sent out safety notices, urging residents to stay off the roads due to debris brought on by Hurricane Nicholas, until crews are able to clear them. We will update as more information becomes available.

CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD



There have been reports of downed trees and power lines in the area. Residents are advised not to go near these lines, even if they appear de-energized. As of 4:51 a.m., drivers in the area were asked to remain off the roadways.



MISSOURI CITY



Local offices, stores and businesses might have a delayed start, including city offices, which opened at 10 a.m. METRO services were suspended Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY



Precinct 3 crews were out Tuesday morning around 5:20 a.m. working to clear roads with multiple downed trees and debris. If residents cannot avoid staying off the road, law enforcement has asked that they drive slow and with "extreme caution" until the debris is cleared.



CITY OF PEARLAND



At 2:30 a.m., the city requested that all residents shelter in place as Hurricane Nicholas was producing winds over 40 miles per hour. By 7:30 a.m., the shelter in place was lifted.



CITY OF SUGAR LAND



The city asked residents to stay home and off the streets for the next several hours after the storm caused transformers to blow and take down power lines. Some residents are also experiencing power outages.



If you have downed trees to report, call 311 or 281-275-2900.

