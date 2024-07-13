Video shows the moment a piece of metal crashed through driver's windshield on Eastex Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An alarming video shows a piece of metal crash through a man's windshield while driving on US-59.

While driving to work, Mike Tempel saw a piece of debris caving into his windshield. Despite the scary moment, Tempel handled the situation calmly as broken pieces of glass were spread throughout his truck.

Moments after the incident, he pulled over and got his vehicle towed.

"She was very thankful that I was OK," Tempel said after showing his wife the video.

He said he kept the metal object, which was an 18-inch clamp tool.

Tempel is OK after having particles of glass in his hair and suffering some cuts into his fingers.

He also awaits the repair of his truck.