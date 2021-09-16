Supply prices at record high as Houston homeowners make repairs to storm damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you haven't started repairs after Hurricane Nicholas came through our area, you might want to hurry up!Houston-area home builders say lumber supply prices have finally dropped from record highs this spring, but they don't know how long the low prices will last."I've been getting phone calls nonstop. Every single day, all night. I mean a lot of fences are down, a lot of people are affected," explained Leonard Sheppard, the owner of Fence Repair Houston.According to the National Association of Home Builders, prices for other supplies such as asphalt, plastic pipe, and fertilizer are still at record highs.It's tough to predict what will happen next."Once the storm hit, I'm sure there's a lot of companies that are going out and buying up supplies. We'll see what happens," Sheppard said.