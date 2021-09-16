hurricane nicholas

Supply prices at record high as Houston homeowners make repairs to storm damage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Supply prices at record high as homeowners repair storm damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you haven't started repairs after Hurricane Nicholas came through our area, you might want to hurry up!

Houston-area home builders say lumber supply prices have finally dropped from record highs this spring, but they don't know how long the low prices will last.

"I've been getting phone calls nonstop. Every single day, all night. I mean a lot of fences are down, a lot of people are affected," explained Leonard Sheppard, the owner of Fence Repair Houston.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, prices for other supplies such as asphalt, plastic pipe, and fertilizer are still at record highs.

It's tough to predict what will happen next.

"Once the storm hit, I'm sure there's a lot of companies that are going out and buying up supplies. We'll see what happens," Sheppard said.

SEE ALSO:

Price increases expected on these grocery products through end of year

Consumer alert: Manufacturers warn of price increase for house hold staple

Prices on necessities are up, but will they go down?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwater damagehome repairshurricane nicholaswind damagestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE NICHOLAS
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
Crews rush to restore power 5 days after Nicholas
Brazoria man found stuck under tree after Hurricane Nicholas struck
Post Hurricane Nicholas: What can be done to fix Texas' power grid?
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News