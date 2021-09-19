Crews rush to restore power in Lake Jackson 5 days after Hurricane Nicholas

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five days since Hurricane Nicholas swept through southeast Texas and thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are still sitting in the dark.
According to CenterPoint Energy, on Saturday in the Brazoria County service area, there were still roughly 8,000 customers without power. That number dwindled quickly to a few hundred, as crews were working around the clock to restore power to the area. CenterPoint Energy noted that downed trees, storm debris and access issues were challenges for crews, but additional resources were being dedicated to help the customers in Brazoria County.
Then at around 6 p.m. Saturday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a release saying more than 99% of its customers had power despite the hurricane impacting approximately 460,000 customers.
In Lake Jackson, utility crews were going from one project to the next making repairs.
Rosemarie Williams has lived in the area for 38 years. She allowed ABC13 to go in her backyard where there was a tree hanging on power lines.
"I'm 80 years old," Williams said. "I've got to have power. I can't just pick up and leave all the time."
Her son, Matthew Grimes, said he had reported the issue and even called the fire department when the power lines and transformer were sparking.
"We know that they are working as fast as they can," Grimes said. "We just have to be patient."
Many neighbors believe that there was a storm within a storm on Monday.
"We had some kind of tornadic activity that took out this and some of the other things in Lake Jackson," said Dorothy Morris, a neighbor. "It's very evident."
Crews were hopeful most projects would be complete by Saturday evening, but some may still be without power for another day.
"We go through this every time we have a storm," Morris said. "It's very frustrating, and it would be nice for someone to explain our power grid and why we're always one of the last ones to get power."
