'It could have been a lot worse': Houston begins cleanup after Hurricane Nicholas

Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas pass through the Houston area, Mayor Sylvester Turner reported the city saw zero injuries or fatalities overnight.Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena reported that the department saw a 10% increase in call volume, including five carbon monoxide-related calls and one high water-related call."It could have been a lot, lot worse," Turner said.Over 150,000 residents were still without power as of the mayor's morning update with the outages being local authorities "top priority," Turner said.The storm did not cause disruptions to the city's wastewater treatment plants, and the water supply is safe to drink, Turner said.Throughout the day, the Houston Public Works Department and Houston Fire Department will work to clear debris. Regular trash collection service will resume Sept. 15.As more progress is made through the day, travelers should expect to see flights from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport resume by 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., Turner said. Nearly 400 flights out of both airports were canceled during the course of the storm.