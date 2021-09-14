hurricane nicholas

'It could have been a lot worse': Houston begins cleanup after Hurricane Nicholas

EMBED <>More Videos

'It could've been worse': Houston begins cleanup after Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas pass through the Houston area, Mayor Sylvester Turner reported the city saw zero injuries or fatalities overnight.

The video above is from a briefing by Houston's Office of Emergency Operations Center.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena reported that the department saw a 10% increase in call volume, including five carbon monoxide-related calls and one high water-related call.

WATCH: Videos show impact of Nicholas on Houston-area communities
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.



"It could have been a lot, lot worse," Turner said.

Over 150,000 residents were still without power as of the mayor's morning update with the outages being local authorities "top priority," Turner said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Worst-case scenario for power outages 5-7 days, CenterPoint says

The storm did not cause disruptions to the city's wastewater treatment plants, and the water supply is safe to drink, Turner said.

Throughout the day, the Houston Public Works Department and Houston Fire Department will work to clear debris. Regular trash collection service will resume Sept. 15.

As more progress is made through the day, travelers should expect to see flights from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport resume by 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., Turner said. Nearly 400 flights out of both airports were canceled during the course of the storm.

RELATED STORY: Tree crashes through home near Spring during Hurricane Nicholas

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonhoustonsylvester turnertropical stormhurricane nicholascommunity impact newspaperweatherstormtropical weatherstorm damage
HURRICANE NICHOLAS
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
Crews rush to restore power 5 days after Nicholas
Brazoria man found stuck under tree after Hurricane Nicholas struck
Post Hurricane Nicholas: What can be done to fix Texas' power grid?
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News