Tree crashes through home near Spring during Hurricane Nicholas

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring-area family saw some of the worst from Hurricane Nicholas after the storm caused a tree to crash into their home overnight.

The family told ABC13's Nick Natario that a pine tree fell down onto their home at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and everyone was awake at the time.

They said the crash sounded like a bomb went off.

The homeowner's son, Johnathan Hemmer, said he knew he was OK, but he wasn't sure about his mom, who was on the other side of the house.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

"The loudest crash you could ever think of. The whole house shook to where it sounded like an earthquake or a bomb, and that's when I ran out of the room, and I saw the trees coming through in so many different places," Hemmer said.



Once inside, you could see the tree branches that punctured the roof through the garage and the dining room, sending rain into the home. Tree limbs littered the home.

The homeowner and her son grabbed buckets to try to collect the water.

Despite the crash, this wasn't the first act of nature to severely damage their home.

A couple of years ago, lightning struck their house.

As Nicholas moved through the area, it left damage and debris in its path.

In Freeport, one resident told ABC13 he could feel his house shake due to the tropical storm force winds.

Two people also had to be rescued after a tree fell over in the city of Brazoria before Nicholas made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane.

Because of the debris, authorities in communities from Friendswood to Montgomery County urged residents to stay off the roads in case of hazards such as downed trees and power lines.



