A look back at Hurricane Ike

Hurricane Ike: Galveston, Houston damage from 2008 storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was Sept. 13, 2008, when Hurricane Ike ripped through the Houston area, claiming the lives of dozens in Texas.

The powerful category 2 storm ravaged the Gulf Coast after making landfall that day around 2 a.m., flattening homes and obliterating entire towns and creating a huge storm surge that destroyed buildings and businesses along Galveston's Seawall.

It's one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion.

Due to the massive damage and number of deaths, the World Meteorological Organization retired the name Ike in April of 2009.





