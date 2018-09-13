A look back at Hurricane Ike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2387230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1510299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hurricane Ike victims are still strugging with repairs, eight years after the storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was Sept. 13, 2008, when Hurricane Ike ripped through the Houston area, claiming the lives of dozens in Texas.The powerful category 2 storm ravaged the Gulf Coast after making landfall that day around 2 a.m., flattening homes and obliterating entire towns and creating a huge storm surge that destroyed buildings and businesses along Galveston's Seawall.It's one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion.Due to the massive damage and number of deaths, the World Meteorological Organization retired the name Ike in April of 2009.