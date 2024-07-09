NRG Stadium's roof appears damaged after Beryl blew through Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Beryl's blitzing of southeast Texas may have damaged Houston's NRG Stadium.

On Monday, multiple Eyewitness News crews captured what appears to be a hole in a grooved portion of the venue's retractable roof.

ABC13 contacted NRG Stadium officials, who only said they were waiting for a full assessment to disclose a damage report.

Beryl made landfall overnight in Matagorda County as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph before moving north-northeast through Houston. ABC13 tracked wind gusts closer to 60 mph for the NRG Park area during Beryl's arrival.

Multiple ABC13 crews captured apparent roof damage at NRG Stadium after Hurricane Beryl's landfall on July 8, 2024.

The 22-year-old stadium has confronted hurricane-related damage in the past. Hurricane Ike, a Category 2 hurricane that made landfall in September 2008, caused extensive damage to the venue's roof.

NRG Stadium's general manager at the time said the storm tore chunks off the stadium's retractable roof. The damage forced the postponement of a forthcoming Ravens-Texans.

