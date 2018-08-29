WEATHER

How Hurricane Maria stacks up against other deadly, destructive storms

EMBED </>More Videos

From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history. (Dave Martin/AP Photo)

A new report found that Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, making it one of the deadliest in the nation's history.

With so many ways to measure a hurricane -- from sustained wind speeds, to total cost to lives lost -- it can be hard to quantify what makes a hurricane historic. In 2017, FiveThirtyEight examined some of the costliest, deadliest modern tropical storms, putting together a list of tropical storms that have caused at least $1 billion damage since 1980.

The updated numbers for Maria make it deadlier than any on the list.

Here's a look at how Maria stacks up against the 10 deadliest of those storms.

Maria
Date: Sept. 20, 2017
Estimated Damage: $140 billion
Estimated Deaths: 2,975

Katrina
Date: Aug. 25, 2005
Estimated Damage: $160 billion
Estimated Deaths: 1,833

Sandy
Date: Oct. 30, 2012
Estimated Damage: $70.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 159

Rita
Date: Sept. 20, 2005
Estimated Damage: $23.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 119

Ike
Date: Sept. 12, 2008
Estimated Damage: $34.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 112

Hugo
Date: Sept. 21, 1989
Estimated Damage: $18.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 86

Floyd
Date: Sept. 14, 1999
Estimated Damage: $9.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 77

Harvey
Date: Aug. 25, 2017
Estimated Damage: Could be as much as $180 billion
Estimated Deaths: At least 70

Juan
Date: Oct. 27, 1985
Estimated Damage: $3.5 billion
Estimated Deaths: 63

Andrew
Date: Aug. 23, 1992
Estimated Damage: $47.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 61

Ivan
Date: Sept. 12, 2004
Estimated Damage: $27.1 billion
Estimated Deaths: 57
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormhistoryhurricane harveyhurricane irmahurricane katrinahurricane sandyhurricane ritahurricane ike
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Tropical downpours moving into Houston area
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
'Stinging cold' winter for Texas, says Farmers' Almanac
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Tropical downpours moving into Houston area
1 killed in crash after Jeep slams into car on East Freeway
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Worker taken to hospital after getting arm stuck in machine
Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door
Family finds man dying from gunshot wound in NE Houston
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Show More
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
Get paid to eat avocados for health study
'Stinging cold' winter for Texas, says Farmers' Almanac
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
More News