Supply caravan departs Houston for Louisiana for hurricane victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Louisianians continue to pick up after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ida, more help is on the way from Houston.

A caravan of trucks left Thursday morning from Gallery Furniture's north Houston location, complete with a police escort.

Volunteers gathered non-perishable food items, diapers, pet food, soap, clothing and toiletries for victims. The items were loaded onto multiple 18-wheelers which left around sunrise.

The caravan is headed to La Place, Louisiana, where volunteers with the Cajun Navy will take over and distribute the supplies to those in need.

While those goods headed east, evacuees still here in the Houston area can still get help.



SEE ALSO: Hurricane Ida evacuees stuck in Texas, unsure about when they'll go home

WHAM says it will help evacuees with the funds to secure an apartment and provide assistance with finding jobs.

Donations can be dropped off Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10501 Meadowglen, Houston, Texas, 77042.

Monetary donations can also be made online. Be sure to indicate that your donation is for Hurricane Ida victims in the note section.

The Red Cross has shelters around Houston for displaced Louisianians. You can find more information at redcross.org.

Anyone who still needs a safe place should call 211, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app. You can also check with local officials and monitor local news for information on where to find emergency shelter.

Houston rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are looking to help out anyone in need.

Evacuees in need can message the group on Instagram and follow their page for updates.

