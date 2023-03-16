Skateboarders arrested after breaking into water park, using rides as half-pipes, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been arrested and charged for breaking into the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park in Spring and using the rides as their personal half-pipes for skateboarding, Harris County Precinct 4 said.

The break-in happened on March 16 at 21300 North Freeway, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they took the 22-year-old suspects, identified as Aaron Pullum and Kemper Brown, into custody from park security.

They were booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with criminal trespass, Constable Mark Herman said.

Bonds have not yet been set.

