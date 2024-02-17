Houston college student sentenced for Jan. 6 capitol riot says FBI agent stole from him

According to the charges, the Houston FBI agent allegedly stole money and property from multiple homes while executing search warrants from March 2022 to July 2023. He is also accused of stealing FBI cell phones and lying about charges on his government-issued credit card.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston college student sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol is one of the alleged victims of an FBI agent who was indicted for theft.

Alexander Fan was sentenced to 12 months probation for trespassing during a sentencing hearing on Friday. His attorney, Mark Thering, said he pleaded guilty and expressed genuine remorse in a statement to the court.

Fan's home was searched after his arrest in June 2023. Court records filed ahead of the hearing state, "the next day, Fan reported to the FBI that some items--including cash and silver bars--had gone missing from his bedroom. These items were not seized pursuant to the warrants."

Thering said the loss was several thousand dollars, and his client never expected his report to materialize.

"He was under the assumption, well, that was the last he'd hear from them," Thering said.

On Jan. 31, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Nicholas Anthony Williams, a Houston FBI agent.

"It's commendable. The agency took the lead and took my client's allegations seriously," Thering said.

According to the charges, Williams took money and property from multiple homes while executing search warrants from March 2022 to July 2023. He is also accused of stealing FBI cell phones and lying about charges on his government-issued credit card.

In response, Williams' defense attorney, Chip Lewis, told ABC13, "Nick has cooperated with the authorities from the outset of this investigation and will continue to do so."

Prosecutors have not disclosed the number of victims or how much more was stolen during searches. The indictment states Williams allegedly converted the money or property to his personal use.

"We put our faith in public officials to do the right thing," Thering said. "But I don't think it's indicative of any police agency or any federal agency."

If convicted, Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

