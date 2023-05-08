Man allegedly robs Humble erotic shop before sexually assaulting employee then fleeing, HPD says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing an adult store and sexually assaulting an employee two months ago.

Surveillance cameras captured the man entering the store in the 15800 block of the Eastex Freeway at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The suspect then forced his way behind a secure area where an employee, a woman, was stationed.

The man reportedly threatened to harm her if she didn't cooperate before demanding money from the registers. Soon after, the man forced the employee to a back office and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the store and left in an unknown direction.

It is not known how much money the man got away with.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a medium build, said to be 45 to 55 years old, who was last seen wearing a Texas Longhorns hoodie with black pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Information leading up to the charging and or arrest of the suspect may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).