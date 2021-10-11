children injuries

Humble ISD students stable at Kingwood Hospital after injuries sustained at Timberwood Middle School

2 children at Humble ISD school sent to hospital, official says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A physical altercation at an Humble ISD school on Monday resulted in two students being sent to a hospital.

The students attend Timberwood Middle School, according to Jamie Mount, Humble ISD's chief of communications.

Mount said there was a "disagreement" between students and both of them were injured.

A nurse treated both of them and decided they needed to be taken to a hospital.

Both students were taken to Kingwood Hospital, where they were stablized for their injuries.

Details of what exactly happened, including what type of injuries were sustained, were not immediately disclosed.

SkyEye over Timberwood Middle School late in the afternoon captured several of Humble ISD police officers at the student pickup area.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
