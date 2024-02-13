7 New Caney ISD middle schoolers stable after ingesting THC gummies, district says

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County first responders stabilized seven children who reportedly ingested THC gummies that a student brought to a New Caney ISD middle school campus on Tuesday.

The district confirmed the Keefer Crossing Middle School incident off Gene Campbell Road.

EMS workers transported the students to Texas Children's Hospital and Kingwood Hospital, New Caney ISD added.

The Montgomery County Health District told ABC13 that calls for service at the middle school came in before 2 p.m. Officials didn't indicate whether any kids had a severe reaction to the edibles.

In a statement, the district said the gummies tested positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, believed to be the main ingredient in marijuana that produces a psychoactive effect, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The district didn't specify whether the gummies contained Delta 8 or Delta 9 THC, the latter stronger than the former and both legal in Texas for medical uses at lower dosages.

Officials are looking into how a student got a hold of the THC.

