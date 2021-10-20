unsolved crime

Man's death still a mystery for Humble investigators

EMBED <>More Videos

How to report a tip to Crime Stoppers Houston

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a man in an Humble neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide, and police need your help to find out who was responsible.

The body of Curtron Lott-Pradia was found on Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Charles Street, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Investigators believe Lott-Pradia was killed, but no details on how he died were released.

His family is asking for someone to come forward with information about what happened, Crime Stoppers representatives said Wednesday in a statement.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humbledeadly shootingmurderfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidecrime stoppersunsolved crime
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNSOLVED CRIME
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Hit-and-run victim's mother begs for suspect to come forward
Brazoria man arrested in connection with 1993 teen murder
Case closed: 2 men charged with murder in 2019 deaths of couple
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News