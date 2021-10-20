Man's death still a mystery for Humble investigators

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a man in an Humble neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide, and police need your help to find out who was responsible.
The body of Curtron Lott-Pradia was found on Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Charles Street, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.
Investigators believe Lott-Pradia was killed, but no details on how he died were released.
His family is asking for someone to come forward with information about what happened, Crime Stoppers representatives said Wednesday in a statement.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
