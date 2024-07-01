Mom grieves as shooting suspect at large year after son killed in Midtown: 'I just want answers'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a year since 22-year-old Javon Frazier was killed after a Midtown shooting on June 18, 2023.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at 2121 Main Street at about 11 p.m. that night, and the suspect has not been taken into custody.

Frazier's mother, Claudette Malone, spoke with ABC13 Monday afternoon from Virginia.

"It's heartbreaking," Malone said. "I just want answers. I just want to know what's going on."

Malone said her son was living in Houston at the time of the shooting but had plans to return to family in Virginia.

She said Frazier was walking home from the gym the night he was shot and killed.

Frazier died after being shot multiple times in the torso and extremities, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

Another man was also shot, and he survived.

Investigators have described the suspect as a man in a black hoodie and dark shorts but have yet to release further details.

"It's really disheartening," Malone said.

Malone contacted ABC13 this weekend to say she hadn't heard from HPD regarding her son's case since January.

Eyewitness News called the department Monday morning, and in the afternoon, a lieutenant called Malone to tell her they had a suspect name and were still working on the case.

"I just want to get this killer off the street," Malone said. "I don't want them killing anyone else's family member and getting away with it."

