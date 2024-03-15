Fraud, bomb threats, arson among suspended HPD cases: 'Who are we supposed to call for help?'

13 Investigates is uncovering the stories behind the thousands of HPD cases suspended due to lack of staff.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Mayor John Whitmire announced an independent panel to review the Houston Police Department's handling of more than 261,000 cases that were not investigated due to lack of staff, 13 Investigates is learning more about those alleged crimes.

ABC13 obtained dozens of the incident reports that the Houston Police Department marked with an "SL" code, meaning the cases were suspended due to lack of personnel.

"They tell us, 'Don't take things into your own hands,' but who are we supposed to call for help?" business owner Javier Cedra said.

Cedra's report was one of the more than a quarter of a million cases he feels were swept under the rug.

He said he made a report in December 2021 for fraud after checks using his business name and account were used without his authorization.

SEE ALSO: Texas Ranger on independent panel reviewing HPD puts impartiality into question, expert say

Cedra said the checks worth more than $15,000 were then cashed at a Kingwood convenience store, costing both him and the convenience store owner thousands.

He said he didn't know the case was suspended until Eyewitness News contacted him.

"We called them a couple of times and never heard from them," Cedra said.

According to one HPD report, a 24-year-old man reported that he was tricked into believing he was meeting with a female for an intimate encounter but was then held against his will and assaulted.

The case happened in 2018 and wasn't followed up due to a lack of personnel.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: Woman allegedly assaulted while sleeping among HPD cases suspended due to staff

Other reports detail other instances of arson, sexual assault, and bomb threats that weren't followed up due to a lack of personnel.

