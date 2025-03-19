Pretrial hearing held in bribery case against former Houston ISD COO Brian Busby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge set a pretrial conference hearing Wednesday morning for the case against a former Houston Independent School District chief operating officer.

Five years ago, then-HISD COO Brian Busby's home was raided by the FBI in connection with allegations that he conspired with a lawn and landscaping business as part of a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme using taxpayer funds.

Before his employment at HISD ended in 2020, Busby oversaw an annual operating budget of more than $260 million and led a workforce of more than 7,000 employees, including facilities, maintenance and operations of school grounds.

Federal prosecutors have already entered a list of nearly 1,000 exhibits they intend to use as evidence should the case proceed to trial.

Court documents show the exhibits include surveillance photos from 2018, credit card statements, tax returns, HISD contracts, a handwritten payment ledger and text message logs between Busby and his co-conspirator, Anthony Hutchinson.

Prosecutors allege Busby helped award construction and grounds maintenance contracts to Hutchison, who was an HISD vendor at the time, in exchange for cash and hundreds of thousands of dollars in home remodeling, according to court documents.

Hutchinson's company billed HISD for $6 million in work it was contracted to perform, but never completed, according to the federal filings.

In 2021, five other individuals pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme, including a former HISD board of education president.

Then, in 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced a federal grand jury returned a 33-count superseding indictment against Busby and Hutchinson.

Busby and Hutchinson have been charged with conspiracy, bribery and witness tampering, and allegedly "took steps to interfere with the investigation," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hutchinson also faces a wire fraud charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office previously said Busby hid his involvement in the alleged bribery scheme by making cash deposits into multiple bank accounts. They allege he also filed fake tax returns that didn't claim any of that money or benefits as income.

"Hutchison obtained cash he used to pay bribes to HISD officials by writing company checks to vendors, who cashed the checks and provided the cash to Hutchison. Hutchison falsely stated on the memo line of the checks that they were in payment for work that had been performed on HISD properties. He then caused the checks to be improperly deducted on corporate tax returns as business expenses," according to a 2022 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Hutchison also caused his gambling losses to be improperly deducted on corporate tax returns as alleged business expenses his companies incurred on HISD construction or landscaping projects."