Case suspended by HPD? Here's one expert's advice for any impacted victims

After the Houston Police Department suspended thousands of cases due to staffing issues, an expert is encouraging victims impacted to keep fighting.

After the Houston Police Department suspended thousands of cases due to staffing issues, an expert is encouraging victims impacted to keep fighting.

After the Houston Police Department suspended thousands of cases due to staffing issues, an expert is encouraging victims impacted to keep fighting.

After the Houston Police Department suspended thousands of cases due to staffing issues, an expert is encouraging victims impacted to keep fighting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has suspended more than 260,000 cases during the last eight years citing a "lack of personnel" as the reason.

That's 10% of the department's caseload over that time.

Amy Smith, with the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, discussed what numbers like those mean for victims of crimes like domestic violence or sexual assault.

"It's really difficult for a domestic violence or sexual assault victim to actually have the courage to pick up the phone and call the police," Smith explained. "It's so disheartening to realize their cases were closed due to lack of personnel."

RELATED: Over 4K sex assault cases suspended due to personnel shortage will be reviewed, HPD says

HPD Chief Troy Finner says over 4,000 adult sexual assault cases will be reviewed after being labeled suspended due to lack of personnel.

So what do you do if you're one of the victims whose case is currently suspended by HPD?

Smith said it's imperative to keep fighting.

"Continue to call. Bug them," she said. "You want justice done for what was done to you."

Smith said you should call the police to ask about the status of your case, see if there's anything you can provide them that might help reopen the investigation, or ask to speak to your investigator or their supervisor.

She also said to reach out to advocacy groups like the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council that can help you champion your case.

In terms of the city's latest response to this story, ABC13 reached out to the Houston Police Department and the mayor's office, but neither made anyone available to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

HPD has said it will hold a news conference regarding these statistics later in the week, but details of that have yet to be released.

READ MORE: 10% of Houston police investigations in last 8 years were suspended due to staffing, chief says

Houston police's review of suspended cases due to "lack of personnel" expanded to other divisions, resulting in 264,000 such cases since 2016.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.