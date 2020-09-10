HPD officers fired after deadly officer-involved shooting in April

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Houston police officers have been fired after a months-long investigation into the shooting death of a man that was caught on video.

The terminations were quickly blasted by the Houston Police Officers' Union.

"This unjust and deplorable decision by Chief Acevedo has sent a shock wave through HPD, even if you deescalate, retreat, follow policy, training and the law...you will still lose your job as a Houston Police Officer," Houston police union president Joe Gimaldi tweeted Thursday.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo has not commented publicly about the firings.

Nicolas Chavez, 27, was killed on April 21 after officers responded to a call about a suicidal person who was armed and running into traffic in the 800 block of Gazin Street in northeast Houston.

Acevedo told ABC13 after the incident that Chavez had a sharp object, which turned out to be a piece of rebar and ignored commands from officers as he stabbed himself.

The officers first fired bean bags and used tasers on Chavez before firing at him with live rounds, Acevedo said.

Those came as Chavez was on his knees and reeling from an officer's taser, according to Acevedo.

A barrage of gunfire followed. That's the part caught on the widely-circulated cell phone video.

"That video raises a lot of questions, but I promise you, they will be answered," Acevedo told reporters on April 30. "We hold our people to standards. They're trained. We're going to look at everything and will come back with our findings, both criminally and administratively as soon as we can."

Acevedo said there were 70 videos from the body-worn camera of officers who were at the scene that night.

HPD identified the officers involved shortly after the shooting.

Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc, 12 years with HPD

Patrick Rubio, 2 years
Omar Tapia, 1 year
Kevin Nguyen, 1 year
Luis Alvarado, 1 year





