HPD chief to man who shot cop: 'We're coming for you'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person who shot an off-duty HPD officer working a second job Sunday night in the Spring Branch area.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Villas at Bunker Hill apartments at 9757 Pine Lake Drive.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, the officer, identified as 33-year-old John Brown, went to speak with a suspicious person on the property.

At some point, Brown went to grab the suspect, who police say pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the officer twice in the leg before running off.

The officer did not fire his weapon, Finner said.

HPD later said that Brown was released from the hospital. He's assigned to the Homicide Division and is an 8-year veteran of the force.



However, the suspect is still on the run. Police describe him as a Hispanic man, heavy set and approximately 5'7" - 5'8."

He was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

"We ask that you continue to pray for everybody in our community," Finner said. "Just a message to the suspect, we're coming for you."

Finner said it's been a very violent Memorial Day weekend.

He's asking anybody with information to come forward, adding there will be a reward.

