Grand jury declines charges against HPD officer in 2022 shooting death of Jalen Randle

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury has declined to bring charges against a Houston police officer who was captured on body-cam footage shooting and killing a chase suspect in 2022.

In April 2022, Houston Police Officer Shane Privette attempted to arrest 29-year-old Jalen Randle, who was wanted for three felony warrants.

Body camera video released in 2022 showed Privette opening fire as soon as he told Randle to show his hands, then uttering a curse word after the shooting.

Privette's case was presented to a grand jury in April 2023, who decided not to take action. Prosecutors again presented the case to a new grand jury months later.

On Wednesday, the grand jury declined to indict Privette in the deadly shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office also released the following statement regarding this action.

A Harris County grand jury on Wednesday declined charges against Houston police officer Shane Privette in the April 2022 fatal shooting of Jalen Randle.



It is the policy of the Harris County District Attorney's Office to present all officer-involved shootings to a grand jury to determine whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges. Harris County grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected county residents who hear all available evidence in a case, including witnesses.



If nine or more grand jurors agree that probable cause exists, they issue a "true bill," or indictment, and the case continues on through the criminal justice system.

If nine or more grand jurors determine probable cause does not exist, they may issue a "no bill." In some instances, a grand jury may take no action, meaning the case is unresolved and is presented anew to a subsequent grand jury.



This process ensures that all such cases are subject to community review at the grand jury and, if necessary, trial level.





Our office respects the decision of the grand jury in this and every case.

