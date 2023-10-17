A grand jury is expected to examine the case of Jalen Randle again after he was allegedly shot by Officer Shane Privette when he tried to arrest him.

Officer accused of fatally shooting Jalen Randle in 2022 reassigned to narcotics division, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The case against a Houston police officer who allegedly shot and killed a man wanted on felony warrants is being presented in front of a jury for a second time.

In April 2022, officer Shane Privette, with the Houston Police Department, attempted to arrest 29-year-old Jalen Randle, who was wanted for three felony warrants.

According to HPD, Randle was in the passenger side of a car, and when officers tried pulling the car over, the driver wouldn't stop, sparking a police chase.

Body camera footage previously released by HPD shows Randle getting out of the car, but he reaches back inside. Privette shouts for him to show his hands, but before he can finish his sentence, a single gunshot is fired, and then he is heard uttering a curse word. Randle dropped a bag with a gun found inside.

In April, the case was presented to a grand jury, but they took no action, meaning the case went unresolved and had to be presented to a new grand jury.

On Monday, Randle's mother and his family waited outside the courtroom, hoping for an indictment this time.

"He shot my son in less than three seconds," Tiffany Rachal, Randle's mother, said. "He shouldn't have (taken) it upon himself and be the judge and the jury to kill someone unnecessarily."

After being put on administrative leave, ABC13 has learned Privette is back on the streets and assigned to the narcotics division.

Randle's family said they were not aware.

"We didn't realize he was on active duty at this time," Rachal said. "Something needs to be done for the police department to allow him back on the streets."

The Houston Police Officers' Union is representing Privette. According to Douglas Griffith, the president of the union, police said the shooting was justified

"This is a formality, most like every other officer-involved shooting," Griffith said. "If the department thought someone was wrong with it, he would still be on the desk or relieved of duty at home, pending the outcome of the grand jury. But the findings of this case are very simple. The individual who was shot acted in a manner consistent with someone with a weapon."

ABC13 asked Griffith about the body camera footage, which appears Privette gave Randle little time to show his hands.

"He turns around, reached back in the car and pulls out a black object; at that time, you don't know what that is, and officers don't have time to hesitate and wait," Griffith said. "The officer fired in fear of his life."

It's not the first time Privette has found himself on the other side of the law. He's been indicted by a grand jury before. In 2017, he was charged with aggravated assault for the arrest of Dwayne Walker during a drug bust. Walker's mugshot shows his injuries, including a broken eye socket.

However, the charges against Privette were eventually dropped.

"Completely exonerated," Griffith said. "So anyone who says he has a past, completely untrue and inaccurate."

Randle's family disagrees and calls Privette a danger to the city.

"With him having his job back, the citizens from Houston are no longer safe," Andrew Joseph, Randle's family member, said.

