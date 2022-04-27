Suspect wounded and hospitalized after Houston police open fire

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 8700 block of Josie St. in northeast Houston.



Preliminary information is a suspect was shot and is being transported to a hospital. No officers are injured. #hounews pic.twitter.com/2zcBShN2Hr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 27, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one Houston police officer opened fire on a suspect in the northeast part of the city Wednesday afternoon.The Houston Police Department confirmed a reported shooting with an officer involved in the 8700 block of Josie Street, which is not too far from the I-10 East Freeway/I-610 East Loop interchange."Preliminary information is a suspect was shot and is being transported to a hospital," HPD tweeted at about 3:06 p.m.Police added that no officers were injured.Other details, including what led up to the shooting, were not immediately available.