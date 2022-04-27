shooting

Suspect wounded and hospitalized after Houston police open fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one Houston police officer opened fire on a suspect in the northeast part of the city Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department confirmed a reported shooting with an officer involved in the 8700 block of Josie Street, which is not too far from the I-10 East Freeway/I-610 East Loop interchange.

"Preliminary information is a suspect was shot and is being transported to a hospital," HPD tweeted at about 3:06 p.m.



Police added that no officers were injured.

Other details, including what led up to the shooting, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Updates can be found in this article and on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
