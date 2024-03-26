Man charged after allegedly opening fire on officer, prompting stand-off in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested following a stand-off in southwest Houston where a responding officer had to fire a weapon, according to police.

The situation happened in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway just before 2 a.m. Tuesday

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the location above regarding a weapons call. When they arrived, they say encountered the suspect, 38-year-old Manuel Martinez, sitting inside an RV at the back of a residence.

According to police, officers tried to sway Martinez to surrender, but he reportedly yelled that he was surrounded by weapons and planned to commit suicide by officers.

At 1:55 a.m., HPD said officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot and noticed Martinez near a broken window, appearing to hold what they said was a long gun. He then reportedly lowered it in the direction of Officer M. Najera, which caused the officer to open fire on the suspect, Houston police said.

The suspect, who was not hit, barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused to come out. This spurred the response of SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team.

A few hours later, Martinez surrendered to officers and was taken into custody at 5:40 a.m. He was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct.

No one else was injured in the incident.

As per policy, this shooting is under investigation by the HPD Special Investigation Units.