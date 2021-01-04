Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable involved in NE Fort Bend County crash

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was involved in a crash Monday morning, marking the latest incident involving a law enforcement vehicle in the area.

It happened in the 13100 block of South Gessner Road at Cravens Road near the Fort Bend-Harris county line.

Fort Bend EMS and Missouri City police responded to the crash, which damaged two vehicles, including the constable's cruiser.

It wasn't clear what exactly happened or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Accidents involving law enforcement vehicles have been on the increase over the last month.

RELATED: Driver tries to run after slamming into Houston police cruiser, sending it into side of NW Houston home

A Houston police officer was injured over the weekend when a car slammed into an HPD cruiser on the East Freeway. The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital after the crash, where driver fatigue may have been a factor, police said.

SEE ALSO: HPD officer injured in East Freeway crash

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in Southwest Freeway crash involving Houston police cruiser
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycar crashbus drivertraffic accidentpolicecrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner to get first dose of Moderna vaccine today
Fort Bend Co. Judge says COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive soon
Protesters call out Houston cafe over mask requirement
Help needed to find missing Houston woman
Houston's warming back up again, next cold front Wednesday
Mother of suspect identified as Midtown shooting victim
NCAA to play all March Madness games in Indiana in 2021
Show More
Houston couple injured in wild NYC rampage
Unvaccinated teacher's concern returning to in-person classes
Not every offer to get the COVID-19 vaccine is valid
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
1 killed in shooting possibly set up by 2 women, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News