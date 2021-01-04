Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable involved in NE Fort Bend County crash

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was involved in a crash Monday morning, marking the latest incident involving a law enforcement vehicle in the area.It happened in the 13100 block of South Gessner Road at Cravens Road near the Fort Bend-Harris county line.Fort Bend EMS and Missouri City police responded to the crash, which damaged two vehicles, including the constable's cruiser.It wasn't clear what exactly happened or if anyone was injured in the crash.Accidents involving law enforcement vehicles have been on the increase over the last month.A Houston police officer was injured over the weekend when a car slammed into an HPD cruiser on the East Freeway. The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital after the crash, where driver fatigue may have been a factor, police said.