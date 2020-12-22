1 injured in Southwest Freeway crash involving Houston police cruiser

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a Houston police cruiser on the Southwest Freeway.It happened around 1:20 a.m. near Bellaire Boulevard.The HPD unit was headed eastbound on the freeway when the driver of a Jeep changed lanes and struck the front of the cruiser, according to Houston police.The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the inside wall of the freeway. The Jeep's driver was taken to a hospital and was stable, police said.There were two officers in the HPD unit. They were not injured, according to police.The crash was the latest in a series of collisions this year involving police vehicles in the Houston area.