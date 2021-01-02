Houston police officer injured in East Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was hospitalized Saturday morning after a car slammed into a cruiser on the East Freeway.It happened some time before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of Lockwood Drive.Officers responded to a report of a pothole in the road and were waiting for TxDOT to arrive to make repairs when a car slammed into one of the HPD cruisers, police said.One officer suffered cuts to the head and was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known Saturday morning.The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, HPD said. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.The crash was the latest in a series of crashes involving police vehicles over the past month.