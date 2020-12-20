Driver tries to run after slamming into Houston police cruiser, sending it into side of NW Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man was taken into custody early Sunday after a crash involving a Houston police patrol cruiser with two officers inside.

It happened after 1 a.m. on Bingle Road near Barney Road in northwest Houston

It began when the man in a westbound black pickup truck on Barney ran a stop sign, according to Houston police. The truck crashed into the patrol unit, which was northbound on Bingle.

The impact of the crash sent the patrol unit through a fence and into the side of a home off Barney, according to HPD Sgt. P. Pham.

"Officers are a little banged up, but they're ok," Pham said. "They weren't transported."

No one inside the home was injured.

The officers involved were able to call for backup as the other driver took off running from the crash scene, Pham said. The responding officers were later able to catch the driver, who now faces felony hit-and-run charges.

Sunday's crash is the latest in a series of collisions involving police officers over the past six months.

