HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer who was part of the response to a disturbance last year that ended with the shooting death of an HPD sergeant has been suspended indefinitely, according to the Houston Police Department.
HPD confirmed Thursday the status of Vanessa Taylor, but no other details were given.
Taylor was one of two officers who answered a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of Holly Hall along with Sgt. Harold Preston on Oct. 20, 2020. Elmer Manzano opened fire on officers, fatally striking Preston and wounding HPD Officer Courtney Waller, according to Houston police.
RELATED: Police audio captures chaos when HPD officers met with gunfire
Taylor met with then-Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday to discuss her employment when he informed her of the termination, according to Houston Police Officer's Union President Doug Griffith.
Taylor is appealing the decision and is involved in arbitration, Griffith told ABC13.
The video above is from Oct. 2020 when the shooting happened.
RELATED STORIES:
HPD sergeant's handcuffs around wrists of man accused of killing him
Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she's ready to forgive killer
Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year
Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial
Officer suspended indefinitely in connection with response to shooting death of HPD sergeant
POLICE OFFICER SUSPENDED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News