Officer suspended indefinitely in connection with response to shooting death of HPD sergeant

1 HPD sergeant killed, 2nd officer wounded in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer who was part of the response to a disturbance last year that ended with the shooting death of an HPD sergeant has been suspended indefinitely, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD confirmed Thursday the status of Vanessa Taylor, but no other details were given.

Taylor was one of two officers who answered a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of Holly Hall along with Sgt. Harold Preston on Oct. 20, 2020. Elmer Manzano opened fire on officers, fatally striking Preston and wounding HPD Officer Courtney Waller, according to Houston police.

Taylor met with then-Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday to discuss her employment when he informed her of the termination, according to Houston Police Officer's Union President Doug Griffith.

Taylor is appealing the decision and is involved in arbitration, Griffith told ABC13.

