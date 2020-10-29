police officer killed

Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she ready to forgive killer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call last week, was supposed to celebrate his retirement in the coming months.

He spent 41 years on the force.

The beloved sergeant was honored by his friends and family during a service Thursday.

READ MORE: Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial

In a heartbreaking interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson, Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, said before his service, she wrote him one last love letter.

"I told him how I felt about him, how he felt about me, and how he made me feel," she said.

The special education teacher said she had a bucket list for the two of them when Preston was set to retire later this year. After five years together, they were even finally planning a wedding. With his family's blessing, she wrote Preston the letter and placed it in his casket.

WATCH: Fallen HPD sergeant receives 'one last love letter' from fiancée
EMBED More News Videos

WHAT'S IN THE LETTER? His fiancée spoke candidly about what she wrote and said her main message was that death could never divide the two.



"I told him that death could not divide us," she said. "I thanked him for being in my life. I told him I was so proud to be loved by a good man like him, and I would just miss him for the rest of my life."

As she held back tears, she also wanted to share her stunning decision about the man accused of killing Preston, Elmer Manzano.

He was booked into jail Monday after he was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He has no bond for his charges of capital murder and aggravated assault. He also faces an attempted capital murder charge and was issued a $500,000 bond for that.

"I don't know what phone calls I have to make or who I'll have to talk to or who I have to ask, but I'll find out." Said Whitney. "I said, 'I want to meet this man, because I want to tell him that I forgive him ... without question. I had no reservations about it."

She said some of those closest to her disagree with her decision, but she's answering to a higher power.

"How can I say that I love God and I've followed his doctrines, his commandments, and then I turn around and I hate someone," she said. "Even though this person has done the worst thing to me that anyone has ever done in my life, I can't do that, and I get this feeling from Harold that he he's pleased with that."

WATCH: Fiancée on accused killer: 'Forgiveness will lead him to his own redemption'
EMBED More News Videos

She says her Christian faith is dictating her decision to forgive, no matter what. She also says that same faith means she does not want the killer to be put to death, but instead to receive life behind bars.



RELATED STORIES


WATCH: Fallen HPD sergeant's fiancée says he loved job too much to leave
EMBED More News Videos

Speaking exclusively to ABC13, Flenda Whitney, the fiancée of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, gave insight into the law enforcement veteran's reasons for still working a job he's done everyday for 41 years.



WATCH: Suspect didn't destroy fallen HPD sergeant's legacy, fiancée says

EMBED More News Videos

Even though he's passed on, Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston's legacy did not end in that act of violence, said the HPD veteran's fiancée. In the video, Flenda Whitney talks exclusively on her thoughts about the man suspected of killing the sergeant.



SEE MORE: Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the force, was shot multiple times.



WATCH: The most powerful moments from procession for Sgt. Harold Preston
EMBED More News Videos

Sgt. Harold Preston devoted his life to his family and the Houston Police Department. He was a 41-year veteran of the force. In a touching procession on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Preston was honored all throughout the city. See the most emotional moments in the video above.



Follow Melanie Lawson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedhouston police departmentofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotfuneralpolice officerofficer killedmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial
Public invited to say final goodbye to fallen HPD sergeant
Federal charges filed against man accused of killing HPD sergeant
Good Samaritan praised for helping HPD officer who was shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects still at-large after violent week across Houston area
Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial
Girl kicks man who tried to snatch her as she got off school bus
Here's how cold it will get tonight where you live
School with more than 40 COVID-19 cases now closing
Woman in labor stops to vote before going to hospital
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
Show More
ABC13's virtual job fair has some positions paying $20 an hour
Prosecutors allege contractor overcharged HISD $6M
ExxonMobil to lay off 1,900 jobs, mostly at Houston offices
Motorists flee after train derails in SE Texas
Houston woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
More TOP STORIES News