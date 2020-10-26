Man accused of killing HPD sergeant claims he shot at officers because they fired at him, new court details show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7191068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chief Art Acevedo explains the criminal history of Elmer Manzano, who is the man believed to have shot and killed a 41-year HPD veteran.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing a HPD sergeant last week fired at officers because they shot at him, according to details revealed in court overnight.Suspect Elmer Manzano did not appear in court because he is still in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.Still, more details about the charges against him were read in court.He has no bond for his charges of capital murder and aggravated assault. He also faces an attempted capital murder charge and was issued a $500,000 bond for that.Last Tuesday, Manzano, 51, was taken into custody from the Richmond Manor apartment complex on Holly Hall and reportedly taken to Ben Taub Hospital.Police said he had barricaded himself in an apartment after the shooting that killed HPD Sgt. Harold Preston and wounded Officer Courtney Waller.Manzano is also accused of shooting his 14-year-old son, who was taken to Texas Children's Hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.The incident came in as a domestic violence call, where Manzano's wife and son were trying to retrieve their belongings and leave.According to what was read in court overnight, Manzano fired 10 shots when he came out of the family's apartment.Investigators say that when Manzano was interviewed by police at the hospital, he "stated that he knew the police officers were out there. And when he answered the door, he claimed that the police officers shot at him so he fired back at them about five times."As Houston's law enforcement community agonizes once again over the death of an officer, the person believed to have pulled the trigger had threatened his wife twice leading up to the shooting.Chief Art Acevedo confirmed his department was called twice by Manzano's wife over domestic violence.Police documents obtained by ABC13 showed as recent as last weekend, the couple had a verbal fight over their 14-year-old son's custody. Officers were called at that time, where they found six bullets on Manzano but no gun. The incident resulted in police reporting "no assault occurred."Going a step further, the Harris County District Attorney's Office was willing to accept a terroristic threat charge if officers believed that an assault happened. Prosecutors stated on their charge refusal slip "officer does not believe offense occurred."ABC13 also learned Manzano's wife made at least one other complaint against her husband, which was taken this past Saturday, making it two reports to police over one weekend.A search of Manzano's criminal history showed a December 2002 charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, but Acevedo indicated Manzano had police called on him over repeated abuses to his family.