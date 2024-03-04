HPD officer arrested, accused of entering Fredericksburg home intoxicated

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is on desk duty after being arrested for public intoxication over the weekend in Fredericksburg.

James Joshua Barnett was arrested by Fredericksburg police in the 300 block of East College Street at 12:23 a.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said officers were called out to a home by someone who reported that a man who was "highly intoxicated" entered their home. It is unclear if the person knew Barnett.

When officers arrived, they noted that he was outside of the home.

According to Fredericksburg police, Barnett had a gun in the waistband of his pants.

He was detained, and his firearm was secured.

The arresting officer noted that Barnett had red, bloodshot eyes, his breath smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet, according to the department.

Officials said Barnett was not able to tell police where he was staying or where he came from.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that he was arrested and booked into a jail in Gillespie County. They said Barnett was placed on restricted desk duty pending an investigation by their internal affairs division.

Officials confirmed that Barnett resigned from HPD after an arrest. A spokesperson for the department confirmed his charges were dismissed, and he was not convicted, adding that they did not know the charge or why it was dismissed.

He reapplied and was hired at HPD in November 2023.

