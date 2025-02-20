HPD Captain Daryn Blake Edwards arrested on possession of child pornography charges, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department Captain Daryn Blake Edwards was arrested in Galveston County, charged with possession of child pornography, on Wednesday night.

Shortly after his arrest, HPD announced that Edwards had been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

League City police officers said they arrested Edwards and set his bond at $250,000. The investigation is open and ongoing.

According to HPD, Edwards, 59, is a 32-year veteran who serves as the captain of the Auto Theft Division.

He was among several other officers who were demoted for the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.

